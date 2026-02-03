France may push forex volatility talks at G7

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said foreign exchange instability may be placed on the G7 agenda depending on how global market conditions evolve. His comments come after the U.S. dollar weakened notably against the euro in recent weeks, triggering renewed debate about currency balance and financial stability, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sharp currency movements can affect global trade flows, inflation levels and investment decisions, making exchange rate stability a priority for major economies. Central banks closely monitor these shifts because sudden volatility can disrupt export competitiveness and increase uncertainty for businesses operating internationally.

Lescure also highlighted existing G7 cooperation efforts aimed at tackling broader global economic imbalances. One key area of focus is the supply chain for rare earth materials, which are critical for advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies and defense industries.

His remarks follow a recent announcement from the United States about plans to build a strategic reserve of critical minerals. The initiative, backed by $10 billion in initial funding, is designed to strengthen supply security and reduce dependence on foreign sources for essential raw materials.

The growing focus on both currency stability and strategic resources reflects wider geopolitical and economic competition among major global powers. Analysts say that linking foreign exchange discussions with supply chain resilience could signal a broader shift in how G7 economies approach economic security.

If formally added to the G7 agenda, foreign exchange volatility would likely trigger coordinated policy discussions among finance ministers and central bank leaders. Possible responses could include enhanced market monitoring, coordinated messaging or, in extreme cases, joint interventions.

Market watchers note that currency fluctuations are currently being driven by a mix of factors, including interest rate expectations, inflation trends and geopolitical risks. With major economies moving at different speeds on monetary policy, exchange rate pressure is expected to remain a key theme in global markets.

The coming months will likely determine whether forex stability becomes a central pillar of G7 economic coordination, especially if volatility continues to impact trade balances, capital flows and inflation outlooks worldwide.