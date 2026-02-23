US ambassador to France skips diplomatic summons

The U.S. embassy did not immediately respond to POLITICO’s request for comment.

Kushner found himself in hot water with French authorities over posts on X by the United States government weighing in on the death of 23-year-old Quentin Deranque, who was killed earlier this month in a fight on the sidelines of a political conference in Lyon. People affiliated with ultra-left groups have since been placed under investigation in relation to the incident.

The X account of the U.S. Embassy in France on Friday translated and reposted a statement from the U.S. State Department’s counterterrorism bureau to the effect that: “Violent radical leftism is on the rise, and its role in Quentin Deranque’s death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety.”

Barrot said in a Sunday radio interview that France would not “allow this tragedy to be exploited for political ends.”

“We have no lessons to learn, particularly when it comes to violence, from international reactionary [forces],” he added.

Kushner, the father of U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and diplomatic envoy Jared Kushner, was also summoned last year after writing in the Wall Street Journal that France was not doing enough to combat antisemitism.

“I’m here to do a job,” Kushner said in an interview with French broadcaster LCI after his first summons. “If President Trump wanted to pick the best diplomat to go to France, he made the wrong choice, I’m not the best.”