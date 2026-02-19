France on alert after activist dies following political event clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political tensions in France are escalating as the far left and far right clash over the killing of a 23-year-old, while authorities consider measures to prevent further violence.

Quentin Deranque, described as a far-right activist in French media, died last weekend following a clash in Lyon near a speech by a politician from the far left, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

That has ignited public disputes between Marine Le Pen’s National Rally and Jean-Luc Melenchon’s France Unbowed that have drawn in the rest of France’s political spectrum. The tensions are ringing alarm bells over a possible surge in political violence as France prepares for local elections next month that parties are seeking to use as a springboard for the presidential ballot just over a year away.

“This will be an important issue in 2027,” Jordan Bardella, the current leader of the National Rally, said in an interview on Thursday. “Our responsibility is political. It is to ensure that the climate of violence that pervades political life is eliminated.”

Melenchon has denied links between his party and the attack on Deranque on the margins of a conference with Rima Hassan, who holds a seat in the European Parliament for France Unbowed.

Video footage in French media shows fights between two groups and several hooded individuals later kicking Deranque on the ground nearby.

The mayor of Lyon called for a ban on a march planned for Saturday to pay tribute to the 23-year-old, citing concerns over public order, threats against elected officials and the risk of the arrival of far-right activists from across France and neighbouring countries.

“In order to ensure a calm environment and prevent any violence, banning this demonstration is the only responsible decision,” mayor Grégory Doucet said in a statement to French media Thursday.

News.Az