France recognizes self-proclaimed Venezuelan president

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday backed Juan Guaido, the self-proclaimed acting president of Venezuela, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a tweet, Macron said: "After the illegitimate election of Nicolas Maduro in May 2018, Europe has supported the re-establishment of democracy. I praise the courage of the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are marching for their liberty."

His statement comes amid a government crisis in Caracas where the leader of the National Assembly, Guaido , on Wednesday declared himself the acting president of Venezuela, a move immediately recognized by the U.S.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan.10 when Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second presidential term following a vote boycotted by the opposition.

Maduro has slammed the decision of Trump and said his country was cutting off diplomatic relations with the U.S., giving American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.

Brazil and the Organization of American States had recognized Guaido as Venezuela's leader prior to his formal announcement. Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Paraguay have followed suit while Bolivia and Mexico continue to recognize Maduro.

Maduro has repeatedly lashed out at the U.S., saying Washington is waging an economic war against him and his government amid a sweeping sanctions campaign.

