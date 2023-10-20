France responsible for committing international crimes: Corsican representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Resistance is the most evident expression that describes the Corsican people. France has colonized Corsica for years and committed international crimes here,” said Jean-Marc Rodriguez, a representative of Corsica, as he addressed the international conference themed "Neo-colonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" held in Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that those who seeks independence in Corsica are either being arrested or killed.

"My country has heroes who fought bravely for the freedom. However, the names of those persons have not been inscribed into our history books. France wants to eliminate the language and culture of the peoples in its colonies, and destroy our sense of nationalism. Repression has become commonplace for the Corsican people. Although France has been giving us false promises for years, only the people appointed by France take power in Corsica. France is far from the concepts of voting and democracy. We ask for help from all international organizations to ensure the sovereignty of Corsica," he added.

News.Az