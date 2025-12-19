France scrambles to avoid 2026 budget deadlock
Photo: Reuters
France faces a critical budget moment as lawmakers rush to agree on the 2026 plan.
A joint committee meets Friday to reach a compromise, aiming to avoid emergency laws or a fiscal deadlock, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The government seeks to keep next year’s deficit under 5%, while Socialists push for higher taxes on the wealthy and conservatives resist. Failure could trigger temporary spending measures until a permanent budget is passed.