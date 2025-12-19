Yandex metrika counter

France scrambles to avoid 2026 budget deadlock

  • Economics
  • Share
France scrambles to avoid 2026 budget deadlock
Photo: Reuters

France faces a critical budget moment as lawmakers rush to agree on the 2026 plan.

A joint committee meets Friday to reach a compromise, aiming to avoid emergency laws or a fiscal deadlock, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The government seeks to keep next year’s deficit under 5%, while Socialists push for higher taxes on the wealthy and conservatives resist. Failure could trigger temporary spending measures until a permanent budget is passed.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      