France to launch airdrops of aid into Gaza amid deepening humanitarian crisis

France is preparing to conduct humanitarian airdrops over the Gaza Strip in the coming days, aiming to ease the growing hunger crisis in the war-torn enclave, according to French broadcaster BFM TV.

The move comes as the United Nations-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification warns of a looming famine — described as the "worst-case scenario" — in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

French diplomatic sources said the operations would be carried out with the "greatest precautions to ensure the safety of the population,” likely referencing the more than 1,000 Palestinians reportedly killed by Israeli forces while attempting to access aid from a controversial U.S.- and Israeli-led initiative.

While France is also exploring land-based aid routes for faster and larger deliveries, officials stress that airdrops alone are not enough.

“These airdrops are not intended to replace a significant increase in aid volumes, which would require Israel to immediately open land crossing points,” one French official said.

Paris has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and urged Israel to allow unrestricted humanitarian access into Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 147 people — including 88 children — have died of starvation since Israel launched its offensive in October 2023. Over 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have reportedly been killed in ongoing Israeli attacks.

On Monday, two prominent Israeli human rights organizations, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights–Israel, accused the Israeli government of committing genocide in Gaza. The groups cited the destruction of civilian infrastructure and what they called the intentional dismantling of Gaza’s healthcare system.

