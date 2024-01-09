France tries to implement its neo-imperial policy in South Caucasus - political scientist

France tries to implement its neo-imperial policy in South Caucasus - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The exposure of a French spy network in Azerbaijan is another confirmation of Paris’ anti-Azerbaijani policy, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

He noted that France’s use of its spy network against Azerbaijan undermines relations between the two countries and constitutes a gross violation of international law.

“France also involved some employees of its embassy in Azerbaijan in its espionage activities. This is a blatant breach of international law. Such a question arises: What is the main reason behind France’s anti-Azerbaijani policy and activities? I believe France is seriously concerned over the realities that have developed in the South Caucasus after the Second Karabakh War,” Mammadli said.

According to the political scientist, France believes that by exerting pressure on Azerbaijan, it will protect Armenia’s interests and increase its influence in the region. “To achieve its goals, France keeps doing everything possible,” he added.

Mammadli pointed out that France is the main initiator of anti-Azerbaijani campaigns.

“France’s influence on a global scale has recently decreased. The regions that were once under France’s influence have begun to stand against France,” he said.

The political scientist emphasized that France tries to pursue its neo-imperial policy in the South Caucasus. “France’s policy of pressuring Azerbaijan is unacceptable and will not affect Azerbaijan’s policy,” he added.

News.Az