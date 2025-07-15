France warns of War in ‘heart of Europe,’ labels Russia as 'most direct threat'

Emmanuel Macron, France's president, arrives at the Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, on July 14, 2025. (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

France has declared Russia the “most direct threat” to its national interests and European stability in its newly published National Strategic Review, raising alarms over the risk of open warfare in Europe by 2030.

Released on Bastille Day and commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron, the review highlights Moscow’s growing aggression, stating that Russia is employing "all means at its disposal" to destabilize Ukraine and weaken international support for Kyiv, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

"The main threat to France and Europeans is the risk of open warfare against the heart of Europe," the review warned, citing Moscow's increasing cyberattacks, espionage, and military buildup.

General Thierry Burkhard, head of the French army, echoed the concern days earlier, saying that Russia sees France as its "main enemy in Europe" due to Paris’s firm backing of Ukraine.

The review outlined that Russia plans to expand its military forces significantly by 2030, adding 300,000 troops, 3,000 tanks, and 300 combat aircraft. Nearly 40% of Moscow’s national budget is now allocated to military spending.

France also warned of deepening ties between Russia and authoritarian regimes like China, Iran, and North Korea, which it says further complicate Europe's strategic environment.

The report also touched on shifting U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump, noting its unpredictability. However, following a recent meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump reaffirmed his support for NATO and Ukraine, backing a plan to increase NATO defense spending and provide advanced U.S. weapons to Kyiv.

As Europe faces what France calls its most severe strategic test in decades, the review urges stronger unity and preparedness within NATO to deter future conflict on the continent.

