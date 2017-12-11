"France will continue to work towards Karabakh conflict settlement"

+ ↺ − 16 px

France, along with other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, will continue to work towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez said during his visit to Tartar district, APA reported.

Under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs organized a visit of foreign diplomatic representatives accredited in Azerbaijan, heads of international organizations and media representatives to the district of Tartar.

