France's decision on people suffering from nuclear weapons does not reflect the truth: Polynesian MP

The French nuclear weapons tests poisoned the population, causing an increase in cancer that lasted for generations, said Antony Géros, a member of the Assembly of French Polynesia.

Speaking at a press conference following the roundtable on the topic “Towards The Complete Elimination of Colonialism” held in Baku on Thursday, Géros stated that France's decision on people suffering from nuclear weapons does not reflect the truth.

“Polynesians pay for all the cancer costs themselves. Medical examinations are not enough. France has not paid even one percent of the costs of the nuclear victims. Their poisoning of the population should be proven in international courts,” he added.

