France’s Macron speak with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts over phone
French President Emmanuel Macron had phone conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively on the eighth day of the Moscow-Kyiv conflict, News.Az reports citing the Elysee Palace.
"Macron spoke again on Thursday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Negotiations with the Russian president lasted an hour and a half," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
After the conversation with Putin, which took place for the third time since February 24, the French leader called Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.