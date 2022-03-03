France’s Macron speak with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron had phone conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively on the eighth day of the Moscow-Kyiv conflict, News.Az reports citing the Elysee Palace.

"Macron spoke again on Thursday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Negotiations with the Russian president lasted an hour and a half," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

After the conversation with Putin, which took place for the third time since February 24, the French leader called Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

News.Az