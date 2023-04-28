Yandex metrika counter

Free practice session of F2 teams kick off in Baku

Free races of Formula 2 teams have started within the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, News.Az reports.

The races will last for 45 minutes.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off today.

The first day will feature free practice sessions of Formula 1 and Formula 2 and a rating round.

On April 29, the second free practice session of Formula 1 and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be held.

The main competitions will be held on April 30 and will determine the winners of Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.


