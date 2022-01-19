French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after skiing accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who became world-known for playing Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic, died on Wednesday at the age of 37 from injuries from a skiing accident, his family said in a statement.

"Gaspard Ulliel died in a skiing accident on Wednesday," the statement said, according to France24.

One of the most striking faces of his generation, Ulliel was already in the top rank of French actors.

He then gained international attention for his performance as the famous cannibal in "Hannibal Rising" and had a leading role in the upcoming Marvel TV series "Moon Knight" launching on Disney+ in March.

Ulliel won a César award – the French equivalent of an Oscar – for best actor in 2017, for the lead role in Xavier Dolan’s "It's only the end of the world", in which he starred alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.

It was his second César: His first was for the most promising actor, in 2004, after appearing in the World War I drama "A Very Long Engagement" alongside Audrey Tautou.

He starred in "Saint Laurent", one of two biopics about the legendary designer to be released in 2014, though he lost out at the Césars to the star of the rival film, Pierre Niney.

Ulliel also pursued a successful international career as a model.

"French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire posted on Twitter.

News.Az

News.Az