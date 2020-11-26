French ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 26, the French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, a note of protest from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan was presented to the ambassador in connection with the adoption of the resolution "On the need of recognition of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" by the French Senate on November 25 this year.

The French ambassador was informed about the protest of the Senate against the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council of 1993.

The French ambassador said that the position of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will be brought to the attention of Paris.

News.Az