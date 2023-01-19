French Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon has visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate the victims of the January 20 tragedy, News.az reports via the ambassador's Twitter publication.

"Today, together with my European colleagues, we commemorated the victims of January 20, 1990, together with many Azerbaijanis who gathered on the Alley of Martyrs," the publication says.

