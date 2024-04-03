French diplomats and politicians either have memory loss or are just hypocrites: AIR Center head

French diplomats and politicians either have memory loss or are just hypocrites: AIR Center head

+ ↺ − 16 px

French diplomats and politicians either have memory loss or are just hypocrites, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said on X, News.Az reports.

He was responding to the unfounded allegations voiced by French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne during a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Paris on Tuesday.

Shafiyev pointed out the destruction of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia during the occupation period.

“Who destroyed the vast area on the Azerbaijani legally recognized territory and planted landmines? Who ethnically cleansed the area and expelled Azerbaijanis?”, the AIR Center head added.

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, earlier strongly condemned Stephane Sejourne’s baseless allegations against Azerbaijan and called them ‘another vivid example’ of France’s efforts to create a tension in the region and obstruct the peace process.

"Presenting Armenia by France as a peaceful country, which occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, displaced almost one million Azerbaijanis from their native lands, and committed massacres and crimes against humanity, demonstrates how fake is the policy of this country conducted both during its mediation period and folllowing the 44-day patriotic war. At the same time, accusations against Azerbaijan in conducting aggressive rhetoric by the French side that is widely arming Armenia and promoting militarism in the region, are unacceptable," the spokesperson added.

News.Az