French FM: No 'red lines' in Ukraine support
Jeff Overs / BBC
There are no "red lines" when it comes to support for Ukraine, said the French Foreign Minister, News.az reports citing BBC.
Jean-Noël Barrot said that Ukraine could fire French long-range missiles into Russia "in the logics of self defence", but would not confirm if French weapons had already been used.
"The principle has been set... our messages to President Zelensky have been well received," he said in an exclusive interview for Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
French President Macron indicated France's willingness to allow its missiles to be fired into Russia earlier this year. But Barrot’s comments are significant, coming days after US and UK long-range missiles were used in that way for the first time.
Barrot, who held talks with Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London on Friday, said Western allies should not put any limits on support for Ukraine against Russia, and "not set and express red lines".
Asked if this could even mean French troops in combat he said: "We do not discard any option."
"We will support Ukraine as intensely and as long as necessary. Why? Because it is our security that is at stake. Each time the Russian army progresses by one square kilometre, the threat gets one square kilometre closer to Europe," he said.
Barrot hinted at inviting Ukraine to join Nato, as President Zelensky has requested. "We are open to extending an invitation, and so in our discussions with friends and allies, and friends and allies of Ukraine, we are working to get them to closer to our positions," Barrot said.
And he suggested that Western countries will have to increase the amount they spend on defence, remarking: "Of course we will have to spend more if we want to do more, and I think that we have to face these new challenges."
