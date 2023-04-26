French Foreign Minister arrives in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna has arrived in Baku, News.az reports citing her tweet.

“I visited Baku to start my journey to the Caucasus,” Colonna wrote, adding that she also plans to visit Armenia and Georgia.

The minister pointed out that France understands the importance of maintaining peace in the region and is committed to this.

“This will be my message," she wrote on Twitter.

