French forward Griezmann retires from international football

Antoine Griezmann, the forward for Atlético Madrid, has announced his retirement from the French national team, expressing "deep emotion" in his decision.

The 33-year-old player, who was part of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad, made his statement on social media, highlighting his 137 appearances for France, during which he scored 44 goals and provided 33 assists, News.Az reports."Today, with deep emotion, I announce my retirement as a player for the French national team. After 10 incredible years filled with challenges, successes, and unforgettable moments, it's time to turn the page and make way for the new generation," Griezmann said.He made his debut for 'Les Bleus' on March 5, 2014, under coach Didier Deschamps, in a 2-0 victory against the Netherlands."Wearing this jersey has been an honor and a privilege. From March 2014 until last September, I had the chance to experience amazing moments alongside exceptional teammates. We shared victories that will remain etched in our memories forever," Griezmann added. He alternated between starting and coming off the bench in the recent Euro Championship in Germany, where France was eliminated in the semifinals.His last international match took place on September 9, also as a substitute, in a 2-0 victory over Belgium in Lyon. He entered the game in the 69th minute, replacing Mattéo Guendouzi.

