French journalist: Unlike Armenia, which has nothing but Diaspora, Azerbaijan is a strong state

French journalist has written an article "Nagorno-Karabakh's Occupation: Azerbaijan is Looking For a Peaceful Settlement of the Conflict".

French political expert and journalist Sebastien Boussois notes that no country in the world recognizes the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan, in turn, strives for regional integration, peaceful settlement of the conflict by establishing stable relations with strong states in the region, and coordinating its diplomacy with its neighbors. Stating that the Armenian Diaspora continues its propaganda for a long time, the author notes that the situation has changed in favor of Azerbaijan. Recalling the demands of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly regarding the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, the researcher said that the Armenian armed forces must be withdrawn immediately and unconditionally from the occupied territories. He also reminded that the damage to Azerbaijan from this conflict has exceeded AZN 8 bln.

Sébastien Boussois recalls the statements of Presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande during their visit to Azerbaijan and notes that there are historical ties between the two countries, as Francois Hollande voiced at the opening of the French Lyceum in Baku.

He gives a detailed look at the history of Karabakh and points out that the region is historically part of Azerbaijan and that the Armenian forces are responsible for the Khojaly massacres committed on February 26, 1992, when than 600 innocent people were killed. "After the ceasefire, Armenia still holds those lands under occupation, while Azerbaijan has been destroyed, tens of thousands have been killed, and 789,000 have become IDPs."

The author points out the interest and support of neighbors in this issue as the reasons for Armenia's occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and its surroundings, and compares the present-day situation and the situation observed in the 1990s: "The situation is quite different today, and Azerbaijan has become a mighty and wealthy country. Unlike Armenia, which has nothing but Diaspora, Azerbaijan is a strong state, ensuring energy security and ready to release its lands by any means."

News.Az

