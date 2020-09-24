French PM raises specter of reconfinement as COVID-19 cases rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s prime minister warned on Thursday that the government could be forced to reconfine areas if the number of COVID-19 cases did not improve in the coming weeks and defended tough restrictions taken on Wednesday.

“It’s a race against time,” Jean Castex said on France 2 television. “The public must be attentive and prudent. If we don’t act we could find ourselves in a situation similar to spring.”

When asked whether France was heading towards new confinement, Castex said the government did not want to but left the door open if the situation worsened.

“It could mean reconfinement,” he said. “The measures we have taken are to anticipate.”

