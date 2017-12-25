French president to visit Iran as planned: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed rumors that a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Iran has been "delayed," clarifying that the trip will take place as planned but that no date has yet been scheduled for it, PressTV reports.

"Macron's trip is on the agenda of the two countries (Iran and France)... and has certainly not been delayed because a date has not been set for it yet," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said during a regular weekly press briefing on Monday.

He dismissed reports that "conditions" have been set in order for the trip to take place.

"There are no conditions in exchanges of visits and relations by delegations. The two countries enjoy positive relations, there is much interaction between Tehran and Paris, which will continue," Qassemi added.

