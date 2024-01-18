French Senate`s resolution is example of hypocrisy, says Speaker of Milli Majlis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova commented on the biased resolution adopted by the French Senate on January 17, 2024, during her meeting with the ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel and Ilhom Abdurahmon, respectively, News.az reports.

Mentioning to the existing double standards in the world, Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that certain countries, which cannot digest Azerbaijan`s accomplishments, take a biased and unfair position against the country. She emphasized that France's recent behavior towards Azerbaijan is a clear manifestation of this bias.

The Speaker described the last resolution of the French Senate as an obvious example of hypocrisy, and noted that France, with such efforts, demonstrates a clear disrespect for the norms and principles of international law.

