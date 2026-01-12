Snowfall causes flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Numerous flights were cancelled at Frankfurt Airport on Monday due to heavy snowfall and icy conditions, airport operator Fraport reported. Out of 1,052 scheduled flights, 98 have already been cancelled, and the number could rise as the day continues.

The airport began the day with a “tense winter operation,” deploying a large winter service team to clear runways and de-ice planes, with 34 vehicles currently in use for this purpose, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Passengers are strongly advised to check flight status before travelling and to allow extra time to reach the airport, arriving at least three hours before departure. The German Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings for icy conditions across parts of Hesse today.

News.Az