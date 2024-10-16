Fuel tanker blast claims at least 94 lives in northern Nigeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 94 people were killed in northern Nigeria when a crashed tanker exploded near locals who had gathered to collect fuel, according to local police.

The toll is expected to rise from the blast, which happened late evening local time on Tuesday in Majiya, a village in Jigawa state, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “The driver lost control and the tanker somersaulted and spilled fuel into a drainage ditch,” Jigawa police spokesperson Shiisu Lawan Adam said.“As a result, residents rushed to scoop the fuel when the explosion happened.”Adam said at least 50 people were seriously injured, adding that the death toll was provisional.

