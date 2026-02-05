Fuel tanker explodes in Russia, leaving several injured - VIDEO

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
As a result of the incident, the tanker’s driver and several firefighters—who had arrived at the scene to put out the fire—sustained burn injuries.
Emergency services responded quickly, and all those injured received medical assistance.
Khanty-Mansi AO, Russia ❗— LX (@LXSummer1) February 5, 2026
A powerful explosion occurred at a gas station near Surgut! Eyewitnesses reported that a fuel truck exploded. The moment of the explosion at a gas station near Surgut was captured on video. pic.twitter.com/bmeVL9Ez33