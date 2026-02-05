Yandex metrika counter

Fuel tanker explodes in Russia, leaving several injured - VIDEO

Photo: Mash Telegram channel

A fuel tanker exploded at a gas station near the Russian city of Surgut, authorities said.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

As a result of the incident, the tanker’s driver and several firefighters—who had arrived at the scene to put out the fire—sustained burn injuries.

Emergency services responded quickly, and all those injured received medical assistance.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

