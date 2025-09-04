Full list of US Navy ships deployed to the Caribbean amid Venezuela tensions

Full list of US Navy ships deployed to the Caribbean amid Venezuela tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has bolstered its military presence in thesouthern Caribbean, escalating pressure on President Nicolás Maduro.



U.S. naval and air assets have been deployed to combat drug trafficking and safeguard regional maritime routes, with some already used in operations this week targeting illicit shipments, signaling the potential for further confrontation with Caracas, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

The deployment reflects the Trump administration's assertive approach to countering drug trafficking while signaling pressure on the Venezuelan government. Late on Tuesday, U.S. forces in the region launched a missile strike that destroyed a suspected drug boat linked to Venezuela, killing those on board, Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

By positioning advanced warships and long-range aircraft near Venezuelan waters, Washington is seeking to demonstrate both tactical capability and political resolve. In response, Venezuela is mobilizing troops and military assets, raising the prospect of a direct standoff in the southern Caribbean.

The U.S. has deployed at least eight warships and one submarine to the eastern Caribbean:

USS Gravely

USS Jason Dunham

USS Sampson

USS Iwo Jima

USS San Antonio

USS Fort Lauderdale

USS Lake Erie

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul

USS Newport News

Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyers

The Gravely, Jason Dunham and Sampson are Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers conducting counter-narcotics patrols, maritime surveillance, and escort missions. Their advanced radar and missile systems provide both defensive and offensive capabilities for the broader U.S. naval presence.

Each Navy vessel carries a strike package that includes Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of over 1,000 miles.

Amphibious Ready Group

The Iwo Jima, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, is the lead command vessel of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, which includes the San Antonio and Fort Lauderdale San Antonio-class transport and logistical support ships. More than 2,500 U.S. Marines of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit are embarked on the three ships as a rapid-response force, alongside over 1,000 Navy sailors.

Photo: U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert

Photos released by the Navy showed the Iwo Jima carrying MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor transport craft and AV-8B Harrier II fighters aircraft en route to the Caribbean. The San Antonio and Fort Lauderdale both can launch hovercraft for amphibious operations.

Combat Support Ships

The Lake Erie, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, provides long-range missile coverage with its Tomahawk loadout as well as offering the task force additional command capabilities. The Minneapolis-Saint Paul is a Freedom-class littoral combat ship that conducts patrols and interdiction operations in coastal areas. It can fire the RIM-116 RAM missile for air defense missions. Submarine Operations The Newport News, a Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, is at least one of the Navy boats en route to the Caribbean this week. It adds a stealth dimension to the naval presence, but also has a formidable loadout of Tomahawk land attack missiles. The Newport News is additionally equipped with advanced sonar to support surveillance as well as Harpoon anti-ship missiles and Mark 48 torpedoes for potential interdiction of surface ships. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Novalee Manzella/U.S. Navy Air and Coast Guard Asset U.S. air assets extend the reach of naval forces with continuous surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike capability. The Navy's P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft—designed for anti-submarine warfare and presently deployed to San Juan airport in Puerto Rico—are conducting long-range patrols in the eastern Caribbean, supplemented by P-3 Orion patrol planes used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. MQ-9 Reaper drones provide persistent reconnaissance, while F/A-18 Hornets stand ready to provide air support. Additional Coast Guard vessels already in the region could operate alongside the naval forces.

News.Az