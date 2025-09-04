Full list of US Navy ships deployed to the Caribbean amid Venezuela tensions
The United States has bolstered its military presence in thesouthern Caribbean, escalating pressure on President Nicolás Maduro.
U.S. naval and air assets have been deployed to combat drug trafficking and safeguard regional maritime routes, with some already used in operations this week targeting illicit shipments, signaling the potential for further confrontation with Caracas, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.
The deployment reflects the Trump administration's assertive approach to countering drug trafficking while signaling pressure on the Venezuelan government. Late on Tuesday, U.S. forces in the region launched a missile strike that destroyed a suspected drug boat linked to Venezuela, killing those on board, Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
By positioning advanced warships and long-range aircraft near Venezuelan waters, Washington is seeking to demonstrate both tactical capability and political resolve. In response, Venezuela is mobilizing troops and military assets, raising the prospect of a direct standoff in the southern Caribbean.
The U.S. has deployed at least eight warships and one submarine to the eastern Caribbean:
- USS Gravely
- USS Jason Dunham
- USS Sampson
- USS Iwo Jima
- USS San Antonio
- USS Fort Lauderdale
- USS Lake Erie
- USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul
- USS Newport News
Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyers
The Gravely, Jason Dunham and Sampson are Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers conducting counter-narcotics patrols, maritime surveillance, and escort missions. Their advanced radar and missile systems provide both defensive and offensive capabilities for the broader U.S. naval presence.
Each Navy vessel carries a strike package that includes Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of over 1,000 miles.
Amphibious Ready Group
The Iwo Jima, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, is the lead command vessel of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, which includes the San Antonio and Fort Lauderdale San Antonio-class transport and logistical support ships. More than 2,500 U.S. Marines of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit are embarked on the three ships as a rapid-response force, alongside over 1,000 Navy sailors.
Photo: U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert
Photos released by the Navy showed the Iwo Jima carrying MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor transport craft and AV-8B Harrier II fighters aircraft en route to the Caribbean. The San Antonio and Fort Lauderdale both can launch hovercraft for amphibious operations.
Combat Support Ships