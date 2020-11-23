G20 leaders express their commitment to rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

World leaders have voiced their support for Tokyo's rescheduled Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to Eurosport.

The final declaration of the virtual G20 summit saw the successful hosting of the event, delayed by one year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, made a priority, with leaders claiming it was 'a symbol of humanity's resilience and global unity in overcoming Covid-19'.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organisation, outlined how his officials are working with the organising committee to ensure the safety of the Games, while new Japanese prime minister Suga Yoshihide told fellow leaders of his renewed ambition for Tokyo 2020.

"I'm determined to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as a symbol that humankind has overcome the virus," he said. "We will continue to make our utmost efforts to realise safe and secure Games."

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has just returned from a two-day visit to Tokyo where he stressed hope newly-developed vaccines would be made available to athletes and spectators arriving at the Games.

However, he knows public opinion in Japan has dramatically swung against organisers, with a recent poll claiming 70 percent of respondents wanted the event to be further postponed or cancelled.

"During this coronavirus crisis, we all have seen how important sport is for physical and mental health. The World Health Organization has acknowledged this by signing a cooperation agreement with the IOC," said Bach.

"Following this agreement, the United Nations, WHO and the IOC launched a co-branded campaign called 'Healthy Together', rolling out projects internationally. Furthermore, we are preparing to contribute to a worldwide pro-vaccination campaign," he added.

News.Az