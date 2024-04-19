G7 countries urge Azerbaijan, Armenia to remain committed to peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

G7 countries have called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to remain fully committed to the peace process to achieve a dignified and durable peace.

“We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to remain fully committed to the peace process to achieve a dignified and durable peace based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, the inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity,” read a communiqué adopted at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Capri, Italy.

The G7 foreign minister stressed that further escalation would be unacceptable.

“The G7 and its members are ready to facilitate further constructive contacts at all levels, notably within the established negotiating frameworks provided by the EU and the USA, whose enduring efforts we commend,” said the communiqué.

News.Az