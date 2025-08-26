Francois-philippe

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Demand from U.S. businesses and military clients for alternative satellite services remains strong, despite efforts by SpaceX to limit access for foreign competitors, according to the CEO of Eutelsat.27 Apr 2026-09:20
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French automaker Renault is banking on the return of its popular Duster SUV to relaunch its struggling India business, shifting strategy to target the country’s growing middle class and premium SUV demand.23 Jan 2026-13:52
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French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou arrived at the Elysee Palace to submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron after parliament ousted the government in a confidence vote.09 Sep 2025-16:50
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French President Emmanuel Macron is looking for his fifth prime minister in under two years after opposition parties forced centre-right Prime Minister Francois Bayrou from office over unpopular budget-tightening plans. Bayrou lost a parliamentary confidence vote 364-194 and is set to formally resign on Tuesday.09 Sep 2025-11:50
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French Prime Minister François Bayrou is expected to lose a parliamentary confidence vote on Monday, a collapse that would make him the fourth head of government to fall in less than two years and plunge the country deeper into political paralysis.08 Sep 2025-14:41
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European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde warned on Monday that the fall of any government in the euro zone would be “worrying,” though she said France is not currently in a situation that would require intervention by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).01 Sep 2025-10:59
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The French government is on the brink of collapse next month, with centrist Prime Minister François Bayrou announcing a confidence vote scheduled for September 8.26 Aug 2025-18:26
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French opposition parties announced they will not support Prime Minister François Bayrou in a confidence vote scheduled for 8 September on his proposed deep budget cuts.26 Aug 2025-13:31
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French Finance Minister Eric Lombard has warned that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could be forced to intervene in France’s economy if Prime Minister François Bayrou’s minority government collapses next month.26 Aug 2025-11:52
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