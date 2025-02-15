G7 ministers link future Russia sanctions to good faith talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

G7 foreign ministers agreed on Saturday to continuing working together to get a strong peace deal for Ukraine with robust security guarantees and linked future sanctions on Russia to good faith negotiations by Moscow, News.Az reports citing Investing.

"Any new, additional sanctions after February should be linked to whether the Russian Federation enters into real, good-faith efforts to bring an enduring end to the war against Ukraine that provides Ukraine with long-term security and stability as a sovereign, independent country," the statement, which includes U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said after a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The G7, which also includes France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, Britain and the EU, underscored their commitment to work together to help achieve a durable peace, and "the need to develop robust security guarantees to ensure the war will not begin again".

News.Az