G7 weighs emergency oil reserve release

Finance ministers of the Group of Seven are set to discuss a possible joint release of oil from emergency reserves, coordinated by the International Energy Agency, News.Az reports, citing the Financial Times.

The report said that three G7 countries, including the United States, have so far expressed support for the proposal.

The G7 is a group of leading advanced economies that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The discussions come as global energy markets face increasing pressure amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

