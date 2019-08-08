Galatasaray capture Turkish Super Cup

Yandex metrika counter

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Cup on Wednesday evening, beating Akhisarspor 1-0 at the Eryaman Stadium in capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported.

Galatasaray's Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda found the net with his powerful shot at the 39th minute of the game.

As Akhisarspor were not able to score a goal to draw the game in the second half, Galatasaray won the final 1-0 and lifted the Super Cup.

Both teams also played in last year's Turkish Super Cup final and Akhisarspor beat Galatasaray 5-4 on penalties.

Akhisarspor relegated from the Turkish Super Lig as Galatasaray bagged the Turkish Super Lig title previous season.

News.Az


