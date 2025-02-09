Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk criticizes Adana Demirspor following their withdrawal

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk commented on Adana Demirspor's controversial withdrawal from their Turkish Super Lig match, which was abandoned in the 23rd week after the visiting team left the pitch, News.Az reports citing Turkiye Today.

Buruk emphasized that the decision was not an innocent one, stating, “We didn’t expect this, but apparently, some people were waiting for it and immediately posted tweets. I don’t want to take anyone’s guilt… I congratulate Adana Demirspor’s players; they were fighting really well. The fans had a banner saying, ‘We never gave up.’