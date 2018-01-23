Ganira Pashayeva addresses PACE: There is no place for Sargsyan here

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Speaking at the meeting of PACE's Free Democrats Group I voiced our protest against inviting occupier Armenia's president Serzh Sargsyan to speak in PACE."

The statement came from member of Azerbaijan's delegation in PACE Ganira Pashayeva.

"I noted while speaking that Serzh Sargsyan is a president of the country which occupied the territories of Azerbaijan, which is a PACE member, kept these lands under occupation for already 25 years, did not allow a million of Azerbaijani refugees and displaced persons to return to their native homes and committed the Khojaly genocide.

"While stressing Sargsyan's direct hand in these terrible crimes, I noted that he as a president of PACE refuses to fulfill the PACE resolution NO 1416 demanding the release of Azerbaijani lands from occupation and allow the refugees to return to their native lands and the resoliution related to Sarsang water reservoir," the MP said and protested against inviting and giving the floor to a president who fails to fulfill the PACE resolutions and continues occupation.

"In general, we call on PACE to disavow double standards. We stressed that PACE leadership and our colleague to represent the group must determinedly raise this issue before the Armenian president and demand from him to fulfill the PACE resolutions, immediately release Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev whom they keep hostage illegally, stop crimes against Azerbaijani children in the frontline areas and hold accountable the culprits of these crimes.

"I especially noted that this is what exactly the people of Azerbaijan, which is a PACE member, 1 million of Azerbaijanis unable to return to their homes, the families of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, the families of people and children killed by Armenia expect from the Assembly and said that double standards have created serious distrust to this organization among Azerbaijani public.

"Because, Azerbaijani people, the people unable to return to their homes see that PACE does not exert pressure on Armenia to fulfill its resolutions and that their voice is not heard in PACE."

News.Az

News.Az