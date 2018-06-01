Ganira Pashayeva: People with disabilities face serious problems

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is necessary to carry out serious work to fundamentally change the situation with observance of quotas for people with disabilities by enterprises.

The deputy of Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan Ganira Pashayeva said the law on employment, which is expected to be discussed in the second reading, establishes a quota for disabled people in each structure, but in fact most of the structures do not comply with the law:

"Therefore, people with disabilities face serious problems and expect support. It is necessary to carry out serious work for the radical change of the situation with observance by enterprises of quotas for the disabled.

"Disabled people are the most vulnerable part of our society, and we must work hard to ensure their employment, we should seriously increase support to them."

News.Az

