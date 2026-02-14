Yandex metrika counter

Gas poisoning hits family in Nakhchivan, one dead

  Azerbaijan
One person has died and five children have been hospitalised following carbon monoxide poisoning in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave, local media reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Khatai neighbourhood of Nakhchivan city, where six members of the same family were exposed to carbon monoxide inside their home, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The victim, a 32-year-old man originally from the village of Ashagi Aylis in the Ordubad district, died as a result of the poisoning. His five children were also affected and taken to the Nakhchivan Infectious Diseases Centre for treatment.

Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Authorities warn that carbon monoxide poisoning remains a serious safety risk, particularly during colder months when heating systems are widely used.


