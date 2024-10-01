Gas reserves in European UGS close to 94.3%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Natural gas reserves in European underground gas storages (UGS) approached 94.3%, while the share of wing generation in EU electric power output reached 18% in September, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The rate of gas injection to underground gas storages (UGS) of EU countries amounted to 150 mln cubic meters on September 29, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. The withdrawal rate was 46 mln cubic meters.European UGS are now 94.28% filled and contain 104.5 bln cubic meters of natural gas. Capacity utilization of liquefied gas regasification and injection to European pipelines are now loaded at 32% of maximum. The average gas purchase price in Europe totaled $437 per 1,000 cubic meters in August and about $416 per 1,000 cubic meters in September.

News.Az