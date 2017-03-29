GATA head joins Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of Azerbaijani Students’ Association of Georgia (GATA) Samira Ismayilova has made a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace.

APA presents the statement:



“Peace is prosperity and brotherhood among people. These are the most important criteria in our life. That is why I believe peaceful solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I want to express my respect and support to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of both Azerbaijan and Armenia.



Moreover, I emphasize the necessity of implementation of resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, as well as other resolutions and decisions of other international organizations. I would like to note the importance of efforts of OSCE Minsk Group regarding the settlement of the conflict.



I state with regret that the perception of young generations about each other in both countries has formed in the context of war as a result of unresolved conflict, referring to the long tradition of coexistence of the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan.



I support peace initiatives and believe that they will contribute to the solution of the conflict. Therefore, I make a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace, which is aimed at peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and restoring and preserving peace in South Caucasus.”



For the purposes of contributing to a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace was established on December 6, 2016. The Platform is an initiative of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia who wish to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.



The initiative on the creation of the Platform has generated the interest of the international community as well as attracted the high level of public attention in both conflicting states. A large number of well-known experts highly appreciated this initiative and stressed the very special role of the above-mentioned peacekeeping initiative in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

News.Az

News.Az