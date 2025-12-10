Gaza death toll nears 70,400, ministry reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 70,366 Palestinians have been killed and 171,064 injured since October 2023. Six more people died from their wounds in the past 24 hours, it added.

Although the Israeli assault halted under a ceasefire on Oct. 10, Gaza’s Government Media Office reports that 386 Palestinians have been killed and 980 wounded by Israeli fire since then, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The media office said an average of 226 aid trucks enter Gaza daily — far below the 600-truck minimum required under the ceasefire terms.

Phase one of the agreement involves releasing Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and includes plans to rebuild Gaza and set up a new governing structure without Hamas.

News.Az