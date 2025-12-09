Israel to reopen Jordan border for aid, goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel will reopen the Allenby Crossing with Jordan for the passage of goods and humanitarian aid on Wednesday, an Israeli security official said.

The crossing has been closed to aid trucks since September, following a deadly attack on Israeli military personnel by a driver bringing aid to Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The reopening will include tighter screening for Jordanian drivers and cargo, with a dedicated security force assigned to the site. The Allenby Bridge is a key trade route and the only gateway for over 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank to access Jordan and international destinations.

