Gaza records 185 starvation deaths in August, highest since war began

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 185 deaths from starvation in August, including 12 children, marking the highest monthly toll since Israel’s war on the enclave began nearly two years ago.

The ministry said 70 of the deaths occurred after the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared Gaza a famine zone last month. Officials also warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis, with over 43,000 children under 5 suffering from malnutrition and 55,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women affected. Alarmingly, 67% of pregnant women are now anemic, the highest rate recorded in years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Health authorities cautioned that without immediate delivery of emergency food and medical aid, hunger-related deaths could escalate rapidly.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed more than 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza, devastating infrastructure and contributing to famine conditions. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

