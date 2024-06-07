Gazprom signs long-term contracts for supply of natural gas to Kyrgyzstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gazprom Export and Gazprom Kyrgyzstan have signed long-term contracts for the supply of natural gas to Kyrgyzstan, News.az reports.



According to Gazprom, the new contracts will ensure gas supplies from 2025 to 2040.The documents were signed during the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2024) in the presence of Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev.Additionally, long-term contracts for natural gas supply were also signed between Gazprom Kyrgyzstan and major consumers in the country, including Electric Stations Company and Bishkekteploenergo Municipal Enterprise.However, the content of these contracts has not been disclosed.At the same time, a long-term agreement was also signed for the transportation of Russian gas through Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan at SPIEF-2024.Gazprom is the exclusive exporter of natural gas to Kyrgyzstan and the owner of the country's gas transportation and distribution systems.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is an annual Russian business event in the economic sector, held in St. Petersburg since 1997. SPIEF is a leading platform for discussing international development issues.

News.Az