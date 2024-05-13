Gazprom supplies record volumes of gas to Russians in May due to cold weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

In May Gazprom supplied consumers with record volumes of gas, which are comparable to the winter period due to cold weather in Russia, the holding said in a statement.

"For ten days in a row - from May 3 to May 12 - gas supplies from the Unified Gas Supply System of Russia (USG) are daily higher than the previous record value for this month (it was recorded two years ago: on May 5, 2022, Russian consumers were supplied from the UGSS 827.6 million cubic meters of gas) The new absolute peak - 904.8 million cubic meters of gas - was reached on May 7, 2024," the report said.

News.Az