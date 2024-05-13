Gazprom supplies record volumes of gas to Russians in May due to cold weather
In May Gazprom supplied consumers with record volumes of gas, which are comparable to the winter period due to cold weather in Russia, the holding said in a statement."For ten days in a row - from May 3 to May 12 - gas supplies from the Unified Gas Supply System of Russia (USG) are daily higher than the previous record value for this month (it was recorded two years ago: on May 5, 2022, Russian consumers were supplied from the UGSS 827.6 million cubic meters of gas) The new absolute peak - 904.8 million cubic meters of gas - was reached on May 7, 2024," the report said.