General Prosecutor's Office warns “Azerbaycan 24” news portal’s editor-in-chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Prosecutor's Office has warned editor-in-chief of “Azerbaycan 24” news portal.

Investigations reveled that “Azerbaycan 24” news portal’s website and its YouTube channel posted a video footage showing dead bodies of Azerbaijani soldiers who heroically died in the battles when Armenian armed forces attempted to break into our positions on the night of February 24-25 in order to commit large-scale diversions along the frontline, and other information, the Prosecutor's Office told APA.

In this regard, Editor-in-chief of the portal Elgun Ibrahimov was summoned to the General Prosecutor's Office and demanded to stop disseminating information which constitutes military secret or serves the interests of the enemy. He was warned that if the portal continues to publicize such kind of information in future, more strict measures will be taken in this regard under the law.

News.Az

News.Az