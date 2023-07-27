General Prosecutor's Offices of Azerbaijan and Moldova inked MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Acting Prosecutor General of Moldova Ion Munteanu is on a working visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, News.az reports.

The delegation first visited the Alley of Honor, to pay tribute to the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, national leader Heydar Aliyev and lay a wreath and flowers at his grave.

They also visited the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The Moldovan delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the motherland.

At a bilateral meeting held at the Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev hailed the successful development of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas.

Then General Prosecutor's Offices of Azerbaijan and Moldova inked a Memorandum of Understanding.

The visit of the delegation led by Ion Munteanu to Azerbaijan continues.





