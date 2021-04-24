Genocide needs to be determined by judicial body, UN says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Genocide needs to be determined by an appropriate judicial body, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said when asked about António Guterres’ view about the so-called “Armenian genocide”.

“This is a question that has come up a number of times over the last few years or more that I’ve been here under different administrations. We have no comment, as a general rule, on events that took place before the founding of the UN, and genocide as… and as we’ve said this in different occasions for different circumstances, genocide needs to be determined by an appropriate judicial body, as far as the UN is concerned,” Dujarric said.

News.Az