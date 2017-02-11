Georgia and Belarus seek to increase trade and economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia and Belarus are discussing ways to improve ties in manufacturing, agricultural and food production – three of the largest sectors of cooperation between

The second meeting of the Joint Interagency Task Force on trade and economic cooperation between Georgia and Belarus met in Tbilisi this week, where it focused on economic sectors which have the potential to grab the interest of both countries.

The two countries discussed a number of ways on how to create joint ventures in different sectors that may boost future trade and economic relations between Georgia and Belarus.

Of particular interest to Belarusian officials was the potential displayed by Georgia’s burgeoning winter resort industry.

Georgian Deputy Economic Minister Genadi Arveladze spoke about the country’s business environment and on planned and ongoing reform before the two sides signed the minutes of the meeting.

Trade turnover between Georgia and Belarus increased by 109 percent in the first six months of 2016 amounting to $49 million, shows the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

Back in March of 2016, Georgian and Belarusian officials set a trade turnover goal of $200 million.

News.Az

News.Az