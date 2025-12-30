+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia expelled over 1,300 foreign nationals in 2025 for violating the country’s migration laws, the Interior Ministry reported.

In recent days aiye lone, 63 illegal migrants were deported, including citizens of Türkiye, India, China, Russia, Nigeria, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Iraq, Pakistan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Burundi, Zambia, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan. All those deported have been banned from re-entering Georgia, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

The total number of expulsions this year far exceeds figures from the past five years. By comparison, 363 foreign nationals were deported from Georgia throughout 2024.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze recently stated that the annual deportation target will be raised to 3,500 people.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has pursued a strict policy against illegal migration. In its 13th year in power, the government tightened migration regulations, simplifying deportation procedures, allowing inspections of residences and workplaces of foreigners, and increasing administrative penalties for legal migrants, including potential expulsion.

From March 2026, all foreign nationals in Georgia, including employees and individual entrepreneurs, will be required to obtain a work permit.

News.Az